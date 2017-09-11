Police: 2 motorcyclists wounded in interstate shooting

BOSTON (AP) - Police say they have located a Jeep Renegade that was sought in connection with the shooting of a father and son out riding their motorcycles.

State police said Monday the vehicle has been taken to a secure facility for processing.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday on southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Boston. A 54-year-old Raynham man and his 32-year-old son from Taunton, who were on separate motorcycles, were brought to the hospital after the shooting. The son is in critical condition. No names were released.

Police think the gunfire came from a red Jeep Renegade, which continued driving south after the shooting. Police in Randolph say the vehicle may have exited the highway in their area.

No arrests or motive have been announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.