NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Western Mass News Selfie Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, 9/15/2017, and ends at 10:00 PM E.T. on Sunday, 10/01/2017 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 10:00 PM each day of the Sweepstakes Entry Period to be eligible for the next drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104; Big Y World Class Markets, 2145 Roosevelt Ave. Springfield, MA 01104

ENTRY: To enter, visit The Big E (Eastern States Exposition - 1305 Memorial Ave. W. Springfield MA 01089) during its hours of operation from Friday, 9/15/2017-Sunday, 10/1/17 and take a selfie with the Western Mass News Morning Team graphic banner at the Western News broadcast center near the Avenue Of The States. Then go to www.westernmassnews.com/category/327283/selfie-sweepstakes complete the entry form, upload your picture, and submit the form to register and receive one (1) entry.

Alternately, entrants may take a selfie in front of their television showing the Western Mass News morning team on air in the background (Western Mass News airs weekdays on ABC40 from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM E.T. and on FOX6 from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM E.T.) Then go to www.westernmassnews.com/category/327283/selfie-sweepstakes, complete the entry form, upload your picture, and submit the form to register and receive one (1) entry.

Non-winning entries will be rolled over to subsequent drawings in this sweepstakes.

Entries that are incomplete or do not contain a photo meeting the above requirements will not be eligible to win. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any photos that Sponsors deem obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with their editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Contest, Sponsors, or Sponsors' advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA. in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize

support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Western Mass News within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 8:00 AM E.T. each weekday from Monday, 9/18/2017 – Monday, 10/2/2017, Western Mass News will conduct one random drawing for each preceding day of entries that has not yet had a weekday drawing from among all eligible entries received to date. For the avoidance of doubt, each drawing for Friday, 9/15/2017, Saturday, 9/16/2017, and Sunday, 9/17/2017 winners will be randomly selected at approximately 8:00 AM on Monday, 9/18/2017. Furthermore, each drawing for the Friday, 9/22/2017, Saturday, 9/23/2017 and Sunday, 9/24/2017 winners will be randomly selected at approximately 8:00 AM on Monday, 9/25/2017. Similarly, each drawing for the Friday, 9/29/2017, Saturday, 9/30/2017 and Sunday, 10/1/2017 winners will be randomly selected at approximately 8:00 AM on Monday, 10/2/2017. One (1) winner each day (seventeen [17] total winners) will each receive one (1) $250 Big Y Gift Card, valid at all Big Y stores. Approximate retail value of each prize: $250.00.

Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or e-mail at approximately 8:30 AM E.T. immediately following each weekday drawing, and must confirm eligibility and pick up prize redemption information during business hours at the Western Mass News office (1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104) by 5:00 PM E.T. on Friday, 10/13/2017. One (1) prize per household.

Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and will not be awarded. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see their privacy policies at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy and http://www.bigy.com/Services/Policies/PrivacyPolicy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the

operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 PM E.T. on Friday, 10/13/2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, prize will not be awarded. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after Friday, 10/13/2017, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News Big E Selfie Sweepstakes at the Western Mass News address above.

The Western Mass News website Terms of Service applies to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Western Mass News a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by Western Mass News will not violate the rights of any third-party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third-party rests solely with you. Western Mass News and its subsidiaries, licensees and third-party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All righst reserved