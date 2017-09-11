District Attorney's office identifies victim's body found in Chicopee park

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a Chicopee park Monday morning.

Around 7:20 this morning, the city's parks department was on their morning rounds when they discovered the victim in Szot Park. That's when they called police.

Hampden District Attorney's office has identified the victim to be Mr. Jafet Robles, 33 of Springfield.

"Our officers responded and they set up a perimeter, a crime scene," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Police said that Robles died from a gunshot wound. That is when state police were called in to assist the investigation and it was determined to be a homicide.

Police were on scene for hours and they said that it's is an active investigation.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that this is a safe area of town with not a lot of traffic and the park. They are shocked that something like this would take place here.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office, along with state and Chicopee Police, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.

