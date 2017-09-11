Homicide investigation underway after body found in Chicopee park

A homicide investigation is underway in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a park worker located a body in Szot Park, near Abbey Memorial Drive, around 7:20 a.m. Monday while making their morning rounds.

"Our officers located an adult male, deceased," Wilk added.

Investigators tell Western Mass News that the victim died of gunshot wounds.

Chicopee Police and troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office are now investigating.

