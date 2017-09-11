Police investigating body found at Chicopee park - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating body found at Chicopee park

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are investigating after a body was found in Szot Park in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a park worker located the body around 7:20 a.m. Monday while making their morning rounds.

"Our officers located an adult male, deceased," Wilk added.

Chicopee Police and Mass. State Police are now investigating.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

