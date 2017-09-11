Police investigating body found at Chicopee park

Police are investigating after a body was found in Szot Park in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that a park worker located the body around 7:20 a.m. Monday while making their morning rounds.
"Our officers located an adult male, deceased," Wilk added.
Chicopee Police and Mass. State Police are now investigating.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
