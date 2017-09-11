Police called to Munich Haus in Chicopee, arrest made

A Springfield man is looking at drug and weapon charges after he allegedly walked into the Munich Haus and fell asleep at the outside bar prompting police to be called to the scene for a "well being" check.

31-year-old, Michael Vega was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

"..Our Officers responded to the Munich Haus at 13 Center St, for reports of a male party at the outside bar, who walked in, fell asleep at the bar, then woke up again. It was also reported that a patron stated he might possibly have a gun," says Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

According to police Vega was in the outside bar area of the restaurant.

"There were several patrons there, and one party looked at the officers and stated "You are here for me, aren't you?" Our officers escorted him out of his seat, and out of the establishment, and placed him in handcuffs, for everyone's safety," notes Wilk.

Officers investigated the situation, speaking to bar patrons.

"One guest told (the officer) that the party made comments that he "kills people and runs prostitutes." He further said that he had a gun, and grabbed another his hand and placed it against his pocket and said you feel that? He told our officers it felt like the barrel of a gun," explains Wilk.

Police say they did find a 7" knife in Vega's pocket ... the same pocket that the guest said "felt like the barrel of a gun." But that wasn't the only illegal items police say they found.

"Marijuana, as well as a white powdery substance, believe to be cocaine, was found," added Wilk.

Vega is facing 2 charges including Disturbance While Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, plus Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack/Cocaine).

Police say he was held on $540 bail. Vega was expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Chicopee District Court.

