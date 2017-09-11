Herrell's Ice Cream in Northampton looks for customer who dropped cash

It appeared to be an accident...a customer reaches into their pocket for cash and some of it falls to the floor without them realizing it.

That's what Judy Herrell with Herrell's Ice Cream & Sweet Bakery shop in Northampton said happened last Thursday at around 5:16 p.m.

She told Western Mass News someone in the store at the time saw the undisclosed amount of cash on the floor and tried to return it to whomever had dropped it. But no one spoke up to claim it was theirs. So the money was turned over to employees at the store.

Now Herrell's wants to find this customer.

"We very much want to return this person’s hard earned cash," says Judy.

After looking at their surveillance camera, the ice cream shop was able to determine who dropped the money.

"The first image shows the person behind the line looking at the menu board, while the second actually shows them dropping the bill. The person in question is wearing a dark tee shirt, jeans and wearing dark frame glasses," notes Judy.

While local police were notified, there's not much they can do since no crime was committed, Judy told us. So Herrell's is reaching out to the public for help.

Do you recognize the customer in these photos? If so, you'll want to let them know! Because Herrell's wants to meet them in person.

"...Please have him/her contact us at Herrell’s Ice Cream, 8 Old South Street, Northampton in person. If they want to call to make an appointment and make sure the manager or I am here, the store number is 413-586-9700," Judy told Western Mass News.

