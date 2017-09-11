Local utility crews head to Florida to help with Irma damage

As recovery efforts begin in the south following Hurricane Irma, some of our local utility companies are headed down to help.

A Chicopee Electric Light crew left Saturday morning and the crew is still on its way to Florida. They're waiting for the storm to pass through South Carolina before they continue on their trip.



It takes a big storm for Chicopee Electric Light to head so far out of town.



"Because it takes a long time to get to Florida, so it needs to be a fairly large outage before we would send crews," said Chicopee Electric Light General Manager Jeffrey Cady.



For the first time in 20 years, Chicopee Electric Light has sent a truck outside of the northeast to help restore power following destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma.



"We sent one truck, but there are approximately 30 trucks from throughout New England from other municipal electric utilities," Cady added.



The truck has two local workers on it. They stopped in Charleston, SC to wait for the storm to pass and to learn more about which part of Florida they should head to.



"They're also trying to find out where they can get fuel to be able to get to where their destination is," Cady explained.



The crew doesn't have an exact destination in Florida yet because Irma veered off course a bit.

Originally, the eye was expected to hit Miami, but the storm went off to the west, so now, Chicopee Electric Light, like many other local utility companies, will wait to hear about which city or town in Florida needs the most help.



Much like Chicopee Electric Light, Eversource has crews down south. More than 100 Eversource employees from New England are heading out to help, including more than a dozen from western Massachusetts.

National Grid announced that more than 300 employees and 100 vehicles will be leaving Tuesday to support Duke Energy and Tampa Electric in their response efforts.

MEMA also has 30 people deployed - 12 with the incident management team and 18 with the National Guard.

