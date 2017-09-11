Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony held in Agawam

For many, Monday is a day to stop what you are doing and pay your respects to the thousands killed on September 11, 2001.

Sixteen years after the planes crashed, the support is still unmatched both across the country and in western Massachusetts, where one man is just thankful he could see his family each day.

Sixteen years of heartache to the day and first responders, elected officials, and residents stopped to remember the victims of 9/11.

Dozens gathered outside the Agawam Fire Department headquarters to pay their respects and listened on to firefighters, reverends, and Mayor Richard Cohen, express what it means to be strong because when you look at that clock or check the date, and see those numbers, there is no question what comes to mind.

"Today is about remembrance, remembering about people who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. They've paid the ultimate sacrifice so that other people can live," said Agawam Deputy Fire Chief B.J. Calvi.

Calvi told Western Mass News that firefighters are all connected, like a brotherhood. He recalled a ski trip he took years before the tragedy with some New York firefighters.

"There were people that I had met that were on certain companies affected that day," Calvi added.

For one veteran in attendance today, 9/11 hit close to home. His son-in-law was inside the towers eight years before, in 1993, when terrorist bombs went off.

"He was way up high and said 'Let's get out of here, that was a bomb' because he was in the service and knew about it," said Emile Cote.

Cote is blessed his son-in-law made it out that day and each year since September 11, 2001, he comes to pay his respects to those who weren't so lucky years later.

"Very thankful, very thankful. I thank God all the time and I pray for the guys every day, that they watch over them," Cote added.

Other cities and towns held ceremonies too - from Springfield and Westfield to Longmeadow and Turners Falls - all took time out of their busy Monday to remember nearly 3,000 people who never finished work on that September day.

