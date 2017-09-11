The science behind the 'disappearing bays' during Irma

Social media was abuzz this weekend with an event that left ocean floors exposed and many people baffled.

There is some simple science behind the appearance.

As Hurricane Irma traveled through the Caribbean over the weekend, it caused massive destruction.



Irma also caused a rarely seen phenomena. Seemingly, the water is gone from the bay, leaving the floor of Long Island Harbor in the Bahamas exposed.

Anchors and seashells could be found as onlookers trekked thru the mud.



Fast forward to Sunday. Bays and harbors along the Gulf side of Florida began to experience the same thing. Residents in Tampa snapped selfies in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



While there is no name for this event, it basically works as the reverse of a storm surge. This 'negative storm surge' is caused by offshore winds, pushing water out of the bay.

Places like Tampa Bay faced a very strong northeasterly wind as Irma churned to the south.



The draining of some bays stranded animals like manatees, who were not able to catch up with the exiting water. Fortunately for them, good Samaritans rolled them onto a tarp and took them to a nearby channel.



Once Hurricane Irma moved farther north, that negative storm surge quickly turned into actual storm surge. In some places, it topped 10 feet.



A glance at the tidal gauge in Tampa Bay tells the story. Water was slowly pushed out, shown by the downward slope of the graph. Very suddenly, the water levels began to rise as the basins filled back in. This is why officials were warning against going out on the exposed bays.



So is this rare? Yes and no. It happens often when the right circumstances line up. We'd need obviously strong winds in a certain direction, shallow harbors, and often times, low tide to see this occur.



Part of the reason these videos went so viral is people haven't seen them in large numbers before. Think about this: up until Hurricane Harvey, the United States hadn't been hit by a major hurricane since 2005.

At that point, Facebook was in its infancy and Twitter didn't exist. Now, these previously unknown events go viral with a simple click of a post.



