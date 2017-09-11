Gas prices in Massachusetts remain the same this week

BOSTON (AP) - The price of gas in Massachusetts has not changed this week.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey of prices released Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.70 per gallon, the same as last week.

That price is three cents above the national average of $2.67. The average price a year ago at this time in Massachusetts was $2.10.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.45 and as high as $2.84 per gallon.

AAA says there was a drop in regional gas supplies last week, reflecting a tighter supply due to those refineries remaining offline after Hurricane Harvey. Officials expect prices to go down later this month as pipelines and refineries resume their full operations.

