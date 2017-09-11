Local businesses hoping for fantastic fall season

You may have noticed while driving around western Massachusetts that some leaves are already starting to turn.

With pumpkin spice everything already out there, local businesses that rely on autumn in New England are gearing up for what they hope is the best season yet.

At The Apple Place in East Longmeadow, along with, of course, apples, a bakery, peaches, ice cream, and antiques, for the first time, they are opening up a five acre corn maze in hopes of attracting even more of a crowd during leaf peeping season.

"We wanted to provide for the people in East Longmeadow, people in the area more entertainment. There's not a lot around here. Also, financially, it helps our farm, hopefully," said Cindy Bellerose with The Apple Place.

"We find out consistently that people come here for two reason, name brand attractions, things like Seuss and Basketball and Six Flags and Yankee Candle, but also for the scenic beauty, so scenic beauty is in itself an attraction," said Michelle Goldberg with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In fact, the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau found that attractions and scenic beauty ranked as the top reasons people visit western Massachusetts.

A whopping 69-percent said that vacation brings them here more than anything.

Approximately 38-percent are New Yorkers, but California, Pennsylvania, and even Texas are represented.

Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said that it's hard to tell just how this fall foliage season will turn out.

"Last year, we were very dry. It ended up to be okay. It ended up to be a decent season. This year, we've had a lot of rain, so it's kind of up in the air how it's going to go," Brown explained.

However, The Apple Place is confident.

"It's going to be a beautiful fall. I think the foliage is going to be perfect. The weather is certainly cooperating," Bellerose added.

The Apple Place opens their corn maze this weekend.

Top destinations during fall foliage season, according to the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Yankee Candle Village, Six Flags, and The Big E. The average length of stay is two days.

