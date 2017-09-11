Vehicle crashes into Belchertown post office

Belchertown crews responded to the post office this afternoon around 1:21pm for a report of a vehicle crashing into a building.

A vehicle was determined to have crashed into the back of the building, resulting in substantial damage to the structure.

There were no injuries reported for anyone inside or to the operator of the vehicle.

The Belchertown building inspector was called to the scene and the main entrance located at the front of the building remained open.

The crash is under investigation by the Belchertown Police.

