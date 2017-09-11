Homeowners double-checking flood insurance policies after recent hurricanes

After seeing the destruction of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many people are double checking their flood insurance policy.

The National Flood Insurance Program was set to expire at the end of September, but President Trump extended it three months.

However, how does it work?

Some people who live near water fear their rates may go up because of what's happened.

Flood insurance is one of those things that many people don't have and think they don't need until something happens.

Insurance companies said that it's always good to be prepared, but understand it can be costly.

For a homeowner off River Road in Agawam, he has it for his own protection.

"Then I found out in was in flood zone 'C,' which doesn't require me to have flood insurance," said Charles Lorenz.

Lorenz has lived off River Road in Agawam for more than five years. It's an area that is known to flood in years past. He told Western Mass News that after the flood maps were changed in 2013, he was in a zone that he didn't need federal insurance, but said he has it for his own peace of mind.

"As I'm about a thousand yards from the river and I can see the water, just for my own security, I did purchase flood insurance," Lorenz noted.

Most private insurers don't typically cover flood damages, but mortgage lenders usually require homeowners and property owners in flood prone zones to have insurance.

"They have to get the money from somewhere. They don't have a printing press. They raise the rates and unfortunately, they raise everyone's rates, so people that weren't affected by the hurricane will still probably pay a higher rate," said David Matthews with Sullivan, Keating, and Moran Insurance.

FEMA said that an average premium in Massachusetts is already more than $1,000 a year, but Matthews believes the rates could go even higher after Harvey and Irma.

Although the flood maps can change year to year, if you live near the Connecticut River, for example, flood insurance would be a good idea.

"You hire an engineer or someone to survey your property and they certify your property and they tell the flood plan what zone you're in. You can literally pick your house out on a map and it tells you what zone you're in," Matthews added.

For Lorenz, having the extra sense of security is worth it.

"Oh definitely, for the amount of money it costs me each year. If I was to get flooded, I would lose everything," Lorenz said.

We will have to wait and see what happens after the three month extension is up.

There is a thirty day waiting period, so if you were to get a policy today, it wouldn't go into effect until October.

