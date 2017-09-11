Police identify victim of deadly I-291 crash

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a crash Sunday night in Springfield.

Mass. State Police said that 54-year-old William Docherty of Springfield was killed in that crash, which occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday along I-291 east, near Exit 4 in Springfield.

Docherty "was traveling eastbound in a Ford F150 when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the right side of the exit 4 ramp, striking the guardrail," State police said in a statement.

Docherty, the lone occupant of the truck, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by State police and troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

