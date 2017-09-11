Red Cross in need of volunteers for Irma relief efforts

As the recovery process begins in Florida, western Massachusetts volunteers are gearing up to head down south.

A class will be held Monday night at the Red Cross office in Springfield for those who want to be volunteers.

There are five classes you need to take before you can be deployed.

"A lot of people need help," said Evelyn Perez of Springfield.

Millions of people in Florida are without power following the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Perez stopped by the American Red Cross Monday morning to see what she could do to help.

"I would like to go and help people that do need help. A lot of things happening in Florida, Texas, so I'm free to go volunteer. No problem at all," Perez added.

A certified nursing assistant, Perez is just the kind of volunteer the Red Cross is looking for.

"We really love it when medical professionals come in to volunteer with us because they have a lot under their belt already," said Jen Garutti with the Red Cross.

Garutti told Western Mass News that there are now 28 Massachusetts volunteers deployed to Irma.

"The volunteers that are in Florida right now are working on sheltering, partnering with the other organizations that are in place and providing meals," Garutti explained.

Garutti told us that they'll likely continue deploying volunteers to Texas through November, based on the extensive damage left behind by Harvey, so the Red Cross encourages anyone interested in volunteering to stop by.

"You're not ready to deploy after one class, but you're definitely on the way." Garutti said.

More than 50 people have come to the Red Cross since last week and have finished their training. They'll be on their way to either Florida or Texas this week.

If you would like to donate to Hurricane Irma relief efforts, you can visit the Red Cross website.

For more information on volunteering with the Red Cross, contact the Red Cross.

