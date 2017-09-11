Airmen depart from Westover to support Irma relief efforts

Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is stepping up to help with relief efforts down in Florida.

Master Sergeant Andrew Biscoe with the 439th Airlift Wing told Western Mass News that the second they heard about Irma's destruction, they knew they had to assist.

The base will be sending about 50 airmen in as many as four different career fields to fly to Homestead Air Reserve Base, just south of Miami.

When Irma's wrath hit the state, it wrecked havoc on the base and they're working to bring it back to operational status

"This is part of our duty. We get called to help overseas operation, but also humanitarian missions like this. We did Superstorm Sandy. That's what we do and we proud to," Biscoe explained.

Biscoe said that over the weekend, the base was tasked by FEMA to load C-17s with supplies heading down to Puerto Rico, which was also hit by Irma. He says they're glad they can help out again.

