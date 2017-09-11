Sept. 11 ceremonies held in Springfield, Westfield

The country, along with western Massachusetts, are commemorating the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Springfield held its remembrance ceremony this morning at the Sullivan Safety Complex.

The ceremony is dedicated to those first responders and men and women in uniform.

A bell rang, a flag was raised, and a wreathe was laid at the 9/11 memorial at the complex

The Westfield community also came together to remember those from our area who lost their lives.

The Sons of Erin 9/11 anniversary ceremony was just one of three events the city held today.

Tara Shea Creamer, Brian Murphy, and Dan Trant were all killed in the attacks.

Earlier today, their families participated in a wreath laying ceremony with Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan at the city's 9/11 monument before coming to that event.

"It's crazy to think about a world event that happened and it affected us three times in little old Westfield, so no, I can't imagine anyone else stopping it, but I can tell you that as long as I'm around and Representative Velis, it will stay," Sullivan said.

This morning, the Westfield Fire Department also held an annual ceremony to honor fallen first responders at their fire headquarters on Broad Street.

