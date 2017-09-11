50 439th reservists from Westover deployed to Florida

Westover's 439th Airlift Wing is in Florida to help in the relief effort. Fifty reservists left the Chicopee base Monday afternoon to get the Homestead Air Reserve base get back up and running. The 439th Airlift Wing brought supplies to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. This time around it's people to help the victims of Hurricane Irma. The 439th’s acting Chief of Public Affairs, Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe tells Western Mass News, “Aerial port airmen that are the folks that load those airplanes, unload and offload them and we also have civil engineering airmen. Civil engineers are the folks who take care of the infrastructure of the base."

They're going at the direction of FEMA to help turn Homestead into the operation hub to help the people of Florida. Biscoe adds, “This is part of our duty what we do. We get called up to help out with overseas operations like I was involved in last year. We were out there for 6 months. But also humanitarian missions like this where you go and help people. We did it for Hurricane Katrina, we did it for super storm Sandy in 2012. We're doing it again, we're proud to do it."

Matthew Kadish is one of the 50 reservists heading to Southern Florida. He says it's part of the job, “Lend a hand, help the folks down in Florida and to help our brothers and sisters down in Homestead. They're in a bad spot down there, we're going to pitch in and help them out.”

No word on how long the 439th reservists will be at Homestead, but based on past experience, they'll be there until the job is done.