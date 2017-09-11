Candlelight vigil held for Jafet Robles in Szot Park - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Candlelight vigil held for Jafet Robles in Szot Park

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The community is reeling over the loss of 33-year-old Jafet Robles of Springfield after his body was found in Chicopee’s Szot Park this morning.

Robles was involved in several local organizations and friends described him as a mentor.

Tonight, there was a vigil at Szot Park in his honor.

Family and friends laid out candles. They said it felt like a cruel joke and that Robles only wanted to better the community.

Robles, who was also a father, was a part of several local organizations, including being a community organizer for ‘Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts Action Fund.’

No arrests have been made, but Chicopee police said they’ve obtained a search warrant for a home at the corner of Bemis Road and Musiak Drive, saying it was part of their homicide investigation.

