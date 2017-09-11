MA State Police arrest Springfield men on drug and gun charges

Mass. State Troopers stopped a red Chevy Impala last Friday morning around 10:45am after it was caught driving through a stop sign on Mill Street in Springfield.

The vehicle was stopped on East Columbus Ave. Victor Espinosa, 20 years old of Springfield, was identified as the operator, and willingly gave the trooper his license and the registration of the vehicle which was a rental.

Espinosa was unable to provide the rental agreement for the vehicle, which is when the trooper called the rental company who informed him that neither Espinosa nor the passenger, identified as Jonathan Burris, 23 years old of Springfield, were allowed to drive the vehicle and that they wanted it towed.

Before towing the vehicle, the trooper observed 125 bags of heroin in the center console, as well as a handgun with defaced serial numbers, a magazine in the handgun containing 10 rounds, and $1,341 in cash.

Espinosa and Burris were arrested and brought to the Springfield barracks for booking, but both were released on $5,040 bail.

Espinosa was charged with:

Failure to stop for stop sign

Use of MV without authority

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of firearm without a license

Burris was charged with:

Failure to wear seat belt

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of firearm without a license

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.