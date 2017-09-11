Springfield pushes to expand 'ShotSpotter' detection service

Springfield is looking to expand its 'ShotSpotter' detection service.

Right now, the technology has a six-square-mile footprint and allows police to detect gunshots in the area.

Tonight, Mayor Sarno and the police department asked the city council to approve an additional 75 thousand dollars per year to expand the service into Mason Square and the 'X' area of Forest Park.

Police argue that the technology is not only a tremendous asset to the community, but also helps deter gun violence.

