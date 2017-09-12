184-game high school field hockey winning streak ended

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts high school field hockey team's national record 184-game undefeated streak has come to an end.

Watertown, which had not lost a game since November 2008, suffered a 3-0 setback at Winchester on Monday.

Watertown's streak included 124 consecutive victories and eight state championships in a row.

Winchester coach Michelle White said her players never doubted themselves and played their game. She said she wasn't surprised by the victory, but was surprised by the final score.

Eileen Donahue, who has coached Watertown for more than three decades, gave credit to her opponent, saying Winchester "wanted the game more" and "played harder."

