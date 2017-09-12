Investigation continues into Chicopee homicide

Chicopee Police are continuing their investigation after a man was found shot and killed at Szot Park.

The victim, 33-year-old Jafet Robles of Springfield, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Those who knew Robles said that he was a devoted father, respected leader in the community, and someone who championed for those who were oppressed.

In Springfield's North End, his works of community activism are well-known through organizations like the New North Citizens Council and his loss is felt by many.

Robles was found in Szot Park just before 7:30 a.m. Monday by park staff.

Today, police could be seen driving by a home on Bemis Avenue not to far from where Robles' body was found.

So far, no arrests have been made.