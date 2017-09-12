Investigation continues into Chicopee homicide

Chicopee Police are continuing their investigation after a man was found shot and killed at Szot Park.
The victim, 33-year-old Jafet Robles of Springfield, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Those who knew Robles said that he was a devoted father, respected leader in the community, and someone who championed for those who were oppressed.
In Springfield's North End, his works of community activism are well-known through organizations like the New North Citizens Council and his loss is felt by many.
Robles was found in Szot Park just before 7:30 a.m. Monday by park staff.
Today, police could be seen driving by a home on Bemis Avenue not to far from where Robles' body was found.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Monday night, friends and family gathered at the park to remember a man who inspired so many through his community work in the city of Springfield and other communities here in western Massachusetts.
Investigators ask if you heard anything or have information on this case to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730 or you can 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and type SOLVE and your tip.
A GoFundMe account has been started for Robles' funeral costs and expenses. The description also said that they plan to donate funds to keep his legacy going. If you would like more information on that GoFundMe page, you can CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.