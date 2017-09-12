Amherst Police investigating unarmed robbery

Police in Amherst are investigating a robbery that occurred late Monday morning.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard said that around 11:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Watroba's Market on Sunderland Road for a report of an unarmed robbery.

According to police, the victim was reportedly approached in the parking lot by a male suspect and that suspect demanded the victim's handbag.

"After a brief struggle, the suspect male fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash," Menard added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at (413) 259-3000.

