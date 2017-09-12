Police: East Longmeadow man installed hidden cameras to tape family, friends

YORK, Maine (AP) - Police say they have charged a Massachusetts man with installing hidden cameras in the bathrooms of a rental home to record friends and family.

Police said Tuesday they were called to a home in York, Maine, earlier this month after the discovery of multiple hidden cameras. They say an investigation determined one of the people renting the home had placed the cameras in bathrooms to record people he was staying with.

The Portland Press Herald reports 32-year-old Joseph McGrath of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was charged with violation of privacy. He is expected in court on Nov. 21.

It's unclear if McGrath has a lawyer. A phone message left for a Joseph McGrath in Massachusetts was not immediately returned.

