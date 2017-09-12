Westfield woman on her experience during NH hospital active shooter situation

Terrifying moments today at a New Hampshire hospital after police put Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter.

Western Mass News reporter spoke with a woman who was there and recounts what happened.

Kate Gadbois of Westfield was visiting the hospital this afternoon for her knee when it suddenly went into lockdown.

She said she got in her car and was getting ready to leave when all of a sudden police stormed through Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from all sides and had bulletproof vests on.

Gadbois called it one of the most intense moments of her life.

“It’s like the worst thought you have. I went up to my husband this morning and said what a wonderful place, it's beautiful, and now I say, holy God, what happened?”

Gadbois was forced to wait for about an hour before police let her go.

Police said that one person was arrested related to the incident.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

