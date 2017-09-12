MGM Springfield casino on schedule for Sept. 2018 opening

Construction is moving full speed ahead at MGM Springfield's 950-million dollar casino site.

The casino is slated to open a year from now.

Workers are doing all they can to prepare the buildings for inside work this winter.

"We are closing it in as fast as we can and getting the insulation in, and the exterior walls up, so we can get some heat going on in there for the winter,” said Mike Strasser.

No one has seen the progress better than the small businesses around the casino site.

David Glantz has worked on Main Street in the South End for 26 years.

"They're moving along pretty good. A lot of construction going on over there, a lot of workers in and out all day long from six in the morning until 5 at night. Business is good," said David Glantz.

The construction of the casino is a sign of the changing face of Springfield's South End.

Just recently, around the corner from the casino, Mercolino's Italian bakery closed its doors after nearly 100 years of business in the South End.

The owner said it was time to call it quits.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain focused on the South End's major calling card. MGM's 950-million dollar casino that is going up right before everyone's eyes.

While construction on the casino continues so does work on the nearby I-91 viaduct.

All being timed so that when the casino doors open next fall, the highway work will all be done as well.

