American Red Cross still recruiting volunteers for Irma relief efforts

Millions of people are without power in the state of Florida.

This, following the damage left behind by Hurricane Irma.

That's why the American Red Cross still needs volunteers.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that they'll be sending volunteers to Texas through November for Hurricane Harvey clean up, and they're still recruiting volunteers to go to Florida.

After five training classes, you could be a volunteer with the American Red Cross, ready to help out in disaster-ridden areas like Florida or Texas.

It's people like Corey Cirino who need your help.

"I left there with nothing, and now I'm going back with even less."

Corey is originally from Springfield, but lives now in Orlando.

He told Western Mass News that his house is flooded. He's learned this from pictures sent to him by his friends and neighbors.

"Before I left, everybody was in shambles and only worrying about themselves. Everybody was taking more water, food, and gas than they needed."

That's what American Red Cross volunteers are called in for.

They'll help set up shelters for the community, load and unload trucks, serve food.

They'll provide comfort for people affected and welcome any onboard new volunteers to the site.

To apply to be a volunteer, you need to be at least 16 years old (with your parent's permission), have the ability to work 6-12 hour day shifts, and pass a background check.

You'll also need to complete 5 classes at your local American Red Cross.

All these efforts go toward helping people like Corey.

"I've been stressing out a lot. I think I got myself sick. The anxiety of not knowing what's going happen to my house, my car, my friends, my family..."

Corey flies back to Orlando tomorrow. He said he feels lucky that he found a Jet Blue flight for just 100-dollars.

Many flights to and from Florida have been canceled and millions are still without power.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.