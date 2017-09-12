Wong Wok renovated, reopens after mouse incident

A popular Springfield restaurant has re-opened after video of a mouse was seen running on the floor back in April.

Wong Wok has is officially open for business again and looks very different inside.

Business at Wong Wok on Sumner Avenue in Springfield is back up and running again.

"Yeah, I am very happy," said Ken Chu with Wong Wok.

In April, video was sent to Western Mass News by a viewer of a mouse running around the restaurant.

After the health department and exterminators came to clean out the place, the owners wanted to make sure the health and cleanliness of the restaurant was taken care of and voluntarily shut down.

"We wanted to let everyone know, we did not intend for any of this to happen, but to make sure we can handle the situation, we wanted to shut the whole restaurant down and we wanted to really look into and investigate what happened," Chu added.

After months of renovations, the place is brand new - from the floor, to the seats, to the bar, and the signs outside.

Chu told Western Mass News that the family made some staffing changes and made sure their employees are all following protocols.

"I was a little concerned. I come here a lot, so the whole mice thing, I seen on social media. I said wow, this is crazy, but I still like the food. It didn't take anything away from that," said Marcus Cadogan of Springfield.

Chu said his family has been in business over 25 years and although this was a bump in the road, he's glad they are back serving the customers.

"We kind of let them down a bit. We dropped the ball, but now, we're back and saying 'Hey, we're making everything better again,'" Chu added.

