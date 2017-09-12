Jafet Robles remembered as community leader

Police continue to search for answers in the case of a 33 year old Springfield community activist whose body was found shot multiple times in Szot Park in Chicopee yesterday morning.

Jafet Robles, to those who knew him, said he was a father, a community leader, and someone who never backed down from a challenging cause.

In the wake of Jafet Robles’ passing, a video shared by Neighbor to Neighbor, one of the many organizations that he was involved in, where he asked a crowded room what will you be remembered for when you die.

Today we found those who worked alongside Jafet to answer that very question.

"He was a kid who had a lot of potential to make things happen in this community," said Jose Claudio.

"He will be remembered for his leadership. A single dad. And he was passionate in making use. He could change the future for his children and all the children in the city of Springfield,'” said Kim Rivera.

"We were all a big family. We work together. I loved Jafet and I always will. He will always be in my heart," said Jennie Girona.

"We need people like Jafet. We are going to miss him and love him and he will be remembered, and we are going to make sure justice is for Jafet.”

Those who we spoke with today said that they plan to take on Jafete's mission to improve the community he came from, as police continue to search for answers in his death.

