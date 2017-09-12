Florida evacuee stuck in Western Mass.

Evacuees in Massachusetts are slowly making their way back down south.

A man from Springfield, who lives now in Orlando, got here Friday before the storm hit.

Before flying out of town, he told Western Mass News about his damaged home.

Corey Cirino has been staying in downtown Springfield at the Sheraton since last week.

He shared with us the feelings of anxiety and stress he's had about his home back in Orlando.

For 29-year-old Corey Cirino, the last week has been full of worry.

"We went out to get supplies. We couldn't find water or gas, bread, pretty much anything. So at that point in time, Friday, I was like, okay, I need to get out of here."

So Corey came back home.

Originally from Springfield, Corey has been living in Orlando since high school.

Now a real estate agent and part-time student, Corey told Western Mass News he worries about the house he shares with his roommate.

"I was asking him, hey are you okay? What's going on? And he was like, no man, it's getting crazy out here."

That's the last Corey's heard from his roommate.

Some of his friends and neighbors sent him photos, showing the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma in his neighborhood.

Millions of people are without power throughout the state of Florida.

"I haven't heard from a few of my friends from Miami, which kind of worries me."

It's not knowing that's leaving Corey with so much anxiety.

