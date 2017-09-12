Springfield police investigate two hit and run incidents

Springfield Police responded to two separate hit and run accidents tonight.

The first one occurred on Main Street and Wendell Place around 9:30pm. A woman was found unconscious, however regained consciousness when units arrived.

She was transported to the hospital with slight head injuries.

The next occurred in the area of 456 Wilbraham Road. Police had little info to offer on the victims' condition.

There was no information available on the suspected vehicles.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

