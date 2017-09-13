Crews working to remove tractor trailer stuck at Chicopee underpass

Chicopee police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route this morning after a tractor trailer got stuck at the Prospect Street railroad underpass.

Officer Mike Wilk said the area will be closed for the next two hours while Interstate Towing removes the truck.

The truck driver told Western Mass News the truck's GPS system is programmed to avoid underpasses that are too low, but today the GPS had a glitch and didn't work once the truck was off the highway.

Around 7:30 this morning, the driver used his cell phone GPS which took him in the wrong direction considering it's not programmed to avoid low underpasses and got stuck after he made a quick right hand turn.

Luckily, the driver made it out with no injuries.

The owner of Mar Auto Service on Prospect Street told Western Mass News this isn't the first time this has happened, but today's incident was one of the worst he's seen.

Prospect Street from Chicopee to Yelle Street is closed. Officer Wilk said the area is expected to re-open around 10 a.m.

