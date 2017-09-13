Roads reopen after truck gets stuck on Chicopee overpass

Prospect Street in Chicopee is reopen after a tractor-trailer truck got stuck on an overpass.

Around 7:30 this morning, the driver used his cell phone GPS which took him in the wrong direction considering it's not programmed to avoid low underpasses and got stuck after he made a quick right hand turn.

The truck driver told Western Mass News the truck's GPS system is programmed to avoid underpasses that are too low, but today the GPS had a glitch and didn't work once the truck was off the highway.

Luckily, the driver made it out with no injuries.

The owner of Mar Auto Service on Prospect Street told Western Mass News this isn't the first time this has happened, but today's incident was one of the worst he's seen.

Prospect Street from Chicopee to Yelle Street was closed for several hours, but the road has since reopened.

