Bobcat safely removed from Huntington property after killing resident's chickens

A Huntington resident, along with State Environmental Police Officers and Massachusetts Wildlife staff safely relocated a bobcat that was making too many trips to the resident's chicken coop.

Environmental Police posted a picture of the bobcat on Facebook and said it became “very upset” when it was captured in a “have a heart” trap that was set up on the resident's property Tuesday night.

They said the resident's goal was to safely catch and move the animal away from his property because it was killing his chickens.

They had quite the time trying to get the bobcat out of the cage, as the wild animal would claw at them every time they tried to open the door.

That’s when rescuers got innovative and used rebar to make a fake door while the actual door was zip tied open.

Once they assessed the bobcat to make sure it wasn’t hurt, the rebar was lifted and the bobcat ran freely back into the woods.

