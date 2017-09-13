Target recalling some dressers due to tip-over, entrapment hazard

Target is recalling thousands of dressers because they could become unsafe.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that about 175,000 Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers are being recalled because they are unstable if not anchored to the wall, which poses a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard which could result in injuries or death to children.

The CPSC added that 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing have come in, including tipping over onto three year old children.

No injuries have been reported.

The dressers were sold nationwide between January 2013 and April 2016 in Target stores and at target.com. They came in three colors - black, espresso, and maple - and sold for about $118.

The recalled items had the following item numbers:

Target Item Numbers : 249-05-0103, 249-05-0106, 249-05-0109

: 249-05-0103, 249-05-0106, 249-05-0109 Online Item Numbers: 12173906, 12173909, 12173912

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access," the CPSC explained.

The recalled item should be returned to any Target store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Target at (800) 440-0680 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT daily or visit target.com and click on 'Recalls' at the bottom of the page, then 'Furniture.'

For more information from the CPSC, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.