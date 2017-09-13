"It" inspired balloon spotted near school bus stop in Palmer

A scene right out of Stephen King’s “It” movie appeared in one western Massachusetts town.

Haleigh Dava posted the chilling picture of a red balloon that was tied to a sewer gate on Jim Ash Road and Griffin Street.

In the post she said the creepy red balloon happened to be right near a school bus stop.

Red balloons have been popping up in towns across the country even before the rated-R horror film debuted in theaters last Friday.

Western Mass News spoke to Palmer police who said they haven’t received any reports, and could expect more to show up around town.

According to reports, the movie racked in a whopping $123 million at the box office.

