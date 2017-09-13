Local school district takes precaution after laptops catch fire

Over 1,000 laptops that were handed out to students in the East Bridgewater school system are headed back to the manufacturer after one caught fire.

A similar incident also happened inside a classroom in Sudbury.

They are the same brand of computers handed out to thousands of students in the Springfield school system.

Although they're a different model and there are no issues in Springfield to date, administrators aren't taking any chances.



The laptop causing all the issues in East Bridgewater and Sudbury is the Lenovo Chromebook N-21.

In the East Bridgewater incident, one sent up a spark inside of a classroom.

It was immediately confiscated and administrators said it was still smoldering hours later. Each and every laptop is now being sent back.

In Springfield, 22,000 Lenovo laptops were handed out to students in grades 2-12 this year, but not the N-21 model.



"We did hear about the news reports about what's happening in East Bridgewater and the issues they're having. We are confident to realize that the models that we have are different then the models that they have," said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Azell Cavaan.

It appears that Springfield students received a high-end Lenovo computer laptop.



With the N-21, the problem appears to be a malfunction in the wiring to the camera.



"We are not resting on that, we are having our it folks are in contact with Lenovo right away to find out what exactly is the part and just to get double assurance that the smoking part is not included in the computers that we have for our students," Cavaan noted.



For now, teachers and administrators in Springfield are keeping a watchful eye.

"The very smallest indication of a need for concern those laptops would be snatched back from students so quickly because the only things more important then teaching and learning is student safety," Cavaan explained.



Springfield leases their laptops, where in the East Bridgewater case, students should be getting replacements by the end of the week.

