Big E and MassDOT look to ease fair-related traffic backups

The countdown for the Big E is coming to an end as New England's great state fair is only two days away.

This year's fair is expected to draw in over a million people during its 17 day run.

With all of those planning to come means more vehicles will head out on the road.

When tens of thousands of people drive to the Big E every day during the fair, there will inevitably be traffic backups.

Year after year, the Big E is aware of the traffic challenges and it's something they work on with local police departments and the Mass. DOT to expedite the trip to and from the fair .

"We have TV's on campus with direct links that are on major highways and bi-ways. We work with [West Springfield] police and be able to coordinate directly with state police and Mass. DOT and Agawam police to tell us which is the best way to go," said Director of Operations, Gerard Kiernan.

Many are wondering how the I-91 viaduct construction will impact traffic this year.

Kiernan told Western Mass News the work will continue as usual with the Mass. DOT providing updated information to their message boards.

The construction on the Memorial Bridge rotary is complete .

Be sure to take part in our Western Mass News Selfie Sweepstakes that begins on Friday.

You can win a $250 Big Y gift card, to find out more information, CLICK HERE.

Also, make sure to give the Western Mass News team a visit at the Avenue of states on weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.