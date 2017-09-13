Lia Surprise Squad helps relieve some pain at the pump

Although they're slowly going down, gas prices jumped after Hurricane Harvey shut down refineries.

That has many drivers are fuming over the cost.

The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to see how prices are impacting people in our area and the squad managed to ease a little pain at the pump.

"It's crazy," said Evan from Springfield.

Is it making it a little tough?

"It is. It's making a lot of people around here, not happy. I'm not happy about it..

As gas tanks get lower, the prices continue to rise, so we headed out to fill up people's tanks

Betty, a loyal viewer, was pumped to see us.

"You're kidding. Oh my...I watch you all the time. You're my favorite station. You two are so cheery in the morning," Betty said.

Well, we love to see your cheery face and hopefully make it even cheerier because we're filling gas tanks

"Oh, thank you so much. I want to give you guys a hug. You made my day even better," Betty added.

We then surprised Evan, a Springfield native who only planned to put a few dollars in his empty tank

"Really? Thank you. Wow...okay...alright. I appreciate it very much," Evan said.

How much was it to fill Scott's tank?

"About $45," Scott said.

For Scott, the high pump price was on us.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.