Private parking lots busy during The Big E

The Big E opens for another season in two days and they're expecting more than a million people to attend the fair, but where do you park?

The Big E offers parking in its large lots, but there are other alternatives if you don't want to park on the grounds, but still want to be close to the Big E.

A family tradition for Suzette Phillips is parking cars on her property on Heywood Avenue during the Big E.

She's able to fit about 20 cars at time. She charges 5 or 10 dollars depending on demand.

Phillips makes about $600 dollars during the course of the Big E, which helps with property taxes.

Across the street is Doreen Lamoreaux.

She's able to park between 30 to 38 vehicles on her lot depending on their size.

Besides making up to two-thousand dollars during a good Big E season, she loves the friendships.

"It's fun to make friends. I have customers come back every year like clockwork. It helps get traffic off the road and if I don't, people will park here anyway, so I might as well make some money doing it.”

The Big E said it is working with local and state police, as well as the MassDOT to keep the public up to date on traffic issues to try and keep the traffic moving as smoothly as possible during the fair.

