Northampton Police propose installing surveillance cameras downtown

Downtown surveillance cameras could be coming to Northampton.

The police department wants to use money to install cameras across the downtown area, helping police catch any crimes.

A public meeting was held tonight outside the senior center for people to hear more about this proposal.

Police said that the downtown area receives the most calls on a daily basis.

The department said they're hoping these cameras would help pedestrians, enhance traffic accident investigations, and catch any criminals.

The cameras would be bought with capital improvement money that the city already has. but some people believe this takes away an element of privacy on during their day to day activities.

Police Chief Jody Kasper also said the cameras would help with big festivities, like their First Night in December.

Tonight's meeting will just be to get more information here at the senior center on Konz Street.

It begins at 7pm.

