A number of shelter animals displaced by Irma arrived to MA

As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Irma, more of our four legged friends safely arrived in Massachusetts today.

The dogs were flown to Bradley International Airport and picked up by Second Chance Animal Shelter in East Brookfield.

A flight with more than 100 shelter animals was supposed to leave Miami before the hurricane hit, but a shortage of crates and airport closings made it impossible.

But this afternoon, those dogs traveled safely to Connecticut and are now resting comfortably in Massachusetts.

Crate after crate, 29 shelter dogs in total made their way off the plane and into a truck owned by Second Chance Animal Shelter.

With help from the ASPCA, the non-profit will now bring them to their transport facility in East Brookfield.

"It's really heartwarming and we purposely took the older ones. The larger ones that are harder to place," said Sheryl.

And by saving these furry friends means that other pets displaced by Hurricane Irma can also have a bright future.

"Getting these animals out of the shelters there means they now have room to take in the animals they find on the street."

The animals will be quarantined for 48 hours, be cleared by a vet, and then put up for adoption.

Now that they're out of harm’s way, the goal is to get them in a loving home.

Even more animals will be coming here to New England over the next few days.

In fact, 68 cats are arriving tomorrow.

For more information on how to adopt these animals, visit Second Chance Animal Shelter’s page.

