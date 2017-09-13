Westfield Police seek to identify suspected scammer

Westfield Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male in the picture.

He was last seen at Walmart on September 12, 2017 collecting money from a scam victim.

He informed an elderly victim that their grandson was in jail and needed the money to get out.

Believing the suspect, the victim sent along the money.

If anyone recognizes him, or has any information, you can contact Detective Mejias at 413-572-6400 ext., 79212 or j.mejias@cityofwestfield.org. As always, you will remain anonymous.

