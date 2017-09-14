Heroin, drug paraphernalia seized during Deerfield traffic stop

Deerfield police placed arrested a Greenfield woman last night after suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in her car.

According to a post on the Deerfield Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer spotted a vehicle swerving all over Greenfield Road around 9:45 p.m.

The officer decided that the driver, who was identified as Yvia Walker, shouldn’t be behind the wheel after he found heroin and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A Ruger air pellet gun that resembles a real rifle was also found by police.

Walker was charged with several motor vehicle charges and possession of heroin.

