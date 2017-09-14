Mass DOT announces I-91 viaduct construction is ahead of schedule

It's something a lot of commuters have wanted to hear for months--the I-91 viaduct construction in downtown Springfield is wrapping up.

The Mass DOT made the announcement Wednesday night during a public information meeting.

Western Mass News was told that all lanes on I-91 south will be reopened sometime in April.

As for the northbound side, construction should be complete around Christmas time.

"In addition, we hope to have Exit 6 reopen on the southbound side by then also. And if the weather cooperates and a few other things go right we may be able to get all of southbound open by then also," said Mass DOT resident Engineer, Ralph Romano.

The construction is way ahead of the projected 2018 opening of the Springfield MGM casino.

