Joey Chestnut to compete in White Hut cheeseburger eating contest at the Big E

The biggest name in competitive eating is coming to this year’s Big E.

Joey Chestnut is determined to not only break a record, but also take home a $4,000 prize in the second-annual White Hut cheeseburger competition.

Last year, competitive eater Matt Stonie took home the belt after eating 41 White Hut cheeseburgers in 10 minutes.

#2-ranked Carmen Cincotti, along with a number of other competitors will step up to the plate for this year’s competition.

Chestnut and Cincotti are widely known for setting records at the Fourth of July Nathan’s International Hot-Dog Eating Competition.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the White Hut World Cheeseburger Eating Championship back to the Big E for a second year — and we’re really raising the stakes by bringing in Chestnut and Cincotti,” said White Hut owner EJ Barkett in a press release sent to Western Mass News.

They’ll all step up to the plate and chow down on some White Hut cheeseburgers on Saturday, September 23.

