Large power outage reported in Westfield

A large amount of Westfield residents are without power this afternoon.

According to the Westfield Gas and Electric Facebook page, the outages are being reported on Holyoke Road to Union Street, and Elm Street to Main Street.

The outage also includes side streets in the area as well.

Western Mass News has made calls out to Westfield Gas and Electric along with the police department to find out more information.

We will update this story once that information is provided.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.