Large power outage restored in Westfield

A large amount of Westfield residents were without power this afternoon.

According to the Westfield Gas and Electric Facebook page, the outages were reported on Holyoke Road to Union Street, and Elm Street to Main Street.

The outage also affected side streets in the area as well.

Crews were able to locate the cause and restore power quickly within 35 minutes.

